Auric fields topic at Edgewater church

The Rev. Steve Adkins will discuss Auric Field and its Properties from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Unity Community Church, 1001 S. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewarter. Cost is $15 per class per person. For information, call 386-868-9650 or visit cassadaga.org.

Palm Coast Episcopal Church offers Valentine's Marriage Vows Renewal Service

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, will have the opportunity for Valentines for all couples wanting to renew their wedding vows at all services on Sunday, Feb. 17. Couples may come forward to recommit themselves to each other and their married state in the services at 8, 9:15 and 11 a.m.. For information call 386-446-2300.

Daytona Beach Lifetree Café

Intelligent life on other planets will be explored 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Lifetree Cafe at Central Baptist Church, 142 Fairview Ave. in Daytona Beach.

"We're Not Alone? The Search for Intelligent Life on Other Planets" features a filmed interview with Dr. Seth Shostak, senior astronomer at the SETI Institute and author of "Confessions of an Alien Hunter." Participants will have the opportunity to share their thoughts and experiences related to the topic.

The program is free, refreshments are served and childcare is available at no cost. For information, call 386-451-5223.

UCC Women of St. Johns Area to meet in Lake Helen

The United Church of Christ Women of St. Johns Area will have its annual Regional Meeting from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at First Congregational UCC of Lake Helen in the Parish House at 107 N. Euclid Ave.

The program will address the needs of Volusia County seniors and the services available to them through the Council on Aging of Volusia County. In addition to Meals on Whells, several other programs are available to seniors. Amber Mullines, marketing, communicaitons and events manager, and Penny Oung Carrasquillo, chief development officer, will discuss the programs and answer questions.

A light lunch will follow the seminar. Cost is $5 a person. For information, call Vicky in the church office at 386-218-5976.

Community UUC NSB plans discussion

Community Unitarian Universalist Church, 403 West St., New Smyrna Beach, will offer a talk by Gaia and Kurtland Davies at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, "How to Be of Service without Killing Ourselves!"

Learn how to manage expectations, define boundaries, know your limits and recognize your need for self-care. All this while offering yourself in service to your church, organization or extended family.

Unitarian Universalist churches are a non-credal denomination open and accepting of all faiths and philosophies. The service is followed by refreshments and often an informal discussion. For information, call 215-910-9670.

CONTACT US: To submit faith news and events, email features@news-jrnl.com. Deadline is one week before publication.