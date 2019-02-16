Caroline Davidson was only a few days on the job working at the State Attorney’s Office in Jacksonville as a support specialist assisting the attorneys. Jeff Moody was a veteran prosecutor in the office. At a staff meeting, Jeff immediately spotted Caroline and asked if he could sit next to her. “I thought she was stunning from the first time I ever saw her. I thought she was out of my league.” Jeff worked on a different floor, but he admitted he would find excuses to go see her. Then Caroline surprised Jeff by asking him out for lunch. “He thought I was pulling a joke on him asking him to lunch. I just wanted to hang out and get to know him better.”

They quickly found out they had so much in common, including a passion for roller coasters, and both were funny and loved to laugh. Jeff was astonished he had finally met his match. “I am kind of a jokester. I am not used to having someone one-up me and make me speechless. Between her wit, her intelligence and, obviously, I thought she was gorgeous — I got the triple threat.” Caroline enjoyed Jeff’s sarcastic humor, but she saw another side, as well. “He has a deep heart and is very caring.” She added, “We always keep each other on our toes.”

In December 2017, Jeff invited Caroline on a trip to Charleston, S.C., where he was born. He wanted her to experience a proposal that would rival one on television’s “The Bachelorette.” His plan to have them ride a helicopter to a private picnic location was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, but then rejected by the City of Charleston. Jeff then opted for Plan B, a horse-drawn carriage ride to the city's famous pineapple fountain. The carriage driver was in on the surprise, however she was 30 minutes late to pick them up, so Caroline was already a bit annoyed. Caroline couldn’t believe it when the carriage driver then announced there was something wrong with the harness and she would have to leave them at the fountain while she got it fixed. Caroline thought it seemed so unprofessional. “I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’” Caroline had no idea Jeff told the driver to say that so they could be alone. But all was quickly forgotten when Jeff declared his love for Caroline and dropped to one knee. “I told her my life started in Charleston and started again when I met you.”

Caroline and Jeff were married on Oct. 21 on the river in front of more than 100 guests at Epping Forest Yacht and Country Club. Caroline always admired the 1920s, so they had a Great Gatsby-themed wedding, complete with a speakeasy vibe. Music of that era played during the ceremony and the cocktail hour and the bridesmaid’s dresses had touches reminiscent of the '20s. Some guests even dressed in '20s attire. Jeff’s favorite part was seeing Caroline just as the wedding began. “When I saw her walking down the aisle with her dad I literally started crying. To see her and realize this was really happening. I kept thinking I would wake up and it would all be a dream.” Caroline enjoyed the moment when she finally got to catch her breath. “Once the ceremony and first dance were over I said ‘Oh my God, we are married.’ That was the best time.”

Jeff and Caroline no longer work together. He is a plaintiff’s attorney and she is a digital marketing coordinator. Caroline said she feels fortunate to have married her best friend. “We couldn’t stand to not be with each other. We have a blast together.” Jeff recalled a quote from his father that he said perfectly described his bride. “It’s not who you can live with. It’s who you can’t live without.”

