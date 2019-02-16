WATER HEATERS

TANKLESS SAVES MONEY

Home service provider T.Webber Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric recommends a switch to a tankless water heater for homeowners who want to save money and energy.

Unlike traditional water heaters, which use energy around the clock to keep a home’s water supply heated, tankless water heaters don’t start working until you turn on the faucet. It can also lower utility bills by using up to 50 percent less energy than a traditional water heater, while taking up less space in the home.

CLEANING

CLEAR OUT SHOWER HEAD GUNK

Over time, mineral deposits can build up on your shower head and block the nozzles.

Waterpik says to clear this grimy blockage you’ll need a zipper storage bag big enough to fit around your shower head, vinegar and a larger rubber band or twist tie.

First, fill the bag with vinegar, then place it around the shower head so that it is submerged in the liquid, lastly secure it in place with the rubberband or twist tie. Let it sit overnight and in the morning run water through it.

LAWN & GARDEN

PUT OUT BIRD FEED

Bird lovers are always looking for ways to draw the fascinating winged creatures closer.

The National Audubon Society recommends supplying a diverse mix of seeds to attract the greatest variety of birds. To avoid waste, offer different seeds in different feeders.

For example, put sunflower seeds, nyjer/thistle seeds and peanuts in separate feeders at different heights.

