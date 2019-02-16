Tali’s penultimate concert as music director will be presented Thursday through Feb. 24

Sarasota Orchestra Masterworks concerts often begin with a short overture, lead into a guest soloist performance and finish with a symphony. This time, the formula will be different: Instead of showcasing a guest soloist, the penultimate Masterworks concert of the season will feature four soloists from within the orchestra.

“To Sarasota With Love,” to be presented Thursday through Feb. 24 in Bradenton and Sarasota, features seven pieces with four soloists: Dan Jordan (violin), Bharat Chandra (clarinet), Fernando Traba (bassoon) and Joshua Horne (horn). Music director Anu Tali will conduct.

The concert begins with Glinka’s “Russlan & Ludmilla Overture” before Chandra and Traba collaborate on Strauss’ “Duet-Concertino.” Then there’s Mascagni’s “Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana” and Grieg’s “Peer Gynt Suite No. 1.” Jordan is spotlighted in Dvorak’s “Romance” and Horne in Glazunov’s “Reverie.” The concert concludes with the full orchestra and lots of solos performing Ravel’s “Bolero.”

The concert is Tali’s second to last conducting assignment as music director before she departs after six seasons, and the lineup was her idea.

“I always wanted to make a gala concert with our own soloists,” Tali said. As her time in Florida ends this spring, she wanted to share a “musical moment with the people that have been closest to me on that journey and with whom we have come such a long way — my orchestra musicians.”

Jordan, the orchestra’s concertmaster, said the program is a “nice snapshot” of where Tali has brought the orchestra over the six years she’s led it.

“The whole thing is a feature for the musicians on the stage,” Jordan said. “I’m in the Dvorak ‘Romance.’ It really is a sentimental, lovely work with a lot of beautiful melodies but also some pyrotechnics for the violin soloists. Anu is so great with the music of Dvorak it seemed the perfect collaboration to do with her.”

Horne, he said, was a perfect choice for a solo because he was one of Tali’s first hires. This position is the 28-year-old horn player’s first full-time orchestra job.

Horne said it’s rare for a horn player to “get in front of an orchestra” with a solo piece. He’s learned a lot since he joined the Sarasota Orchestra about how to approach each performance as a team.

“I’m biased because she’s my first music director, but I admire a lot of things about her,” Horne said. “She always encouraged us to call her Anu — never ‘Maestro Tali.’ I’ve known conductors in the past who would take offense if you don’t show them the proper etiquette.”

Chandra, meanwhile, is excited to play the duet concertino because he’s never played it before. It’s one of the last pieces Strauss ever wrote, dedicated to a bassoonist friend of his.

“Duet concertinos are kind of rare for us,” Chandra said. “It’s a little less heavy than other Strauss, which can be romantic and dense. This is a much more pared down, almost classical style. The instruments don’t have to fight to be heard.”

Chandra sees the heart of the concert to be one of Tali’s chief goals: connection.

“She believes that the musicians on the stage are one team and are personally known to the community and are appreciated on a personal level by the community,” he said. “I think she wanted to allow the most ... authentic and direct connection between the individual performers and the audience. I think this is a love letter to Sarasota.”

The concert concludes with the full orchestra performing “Bolero,” a piece that Jordan describes as beginning with snare drums and growing into layers.

“It’s the same motif over and over again that builds into an incredible climax,” Jordan said. “It kind of goes around the orchestra and features many of the principal players with a turn playing this theme. It’s known as a way to really feature the musicians of an orchestra. It’s going to be a really nice ending to the concert.”