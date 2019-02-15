The Baltimore Orioles and Sarasota County libraries are continuing their Big League Reader program to encourage young people to develop a love of reading.

Children who sign up at a county library and read three or more books by March 15 will earn a free reserved grandstand ticket to the Orioles spring training game on March 24 at Ed Smith Stadium. The first 100 kids who finish the program also will receive a free wristband when they return to the library to get their scorecard stamped. All participants also may enter their names for a chance to throw out the first pitch at the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Adult companion tickets will be available at a reduced rate.

“Most kids start out with the intention of earning a ticket to the game,” said Sarabeth Kalajian, director of the county library system. But in addition to enjoying a day at the ballpark, “they learn that reading opens doors and leads to new adventures.”