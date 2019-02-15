Exploring the neighborhood near the Norton Museum? Here's where to find good grub.

The stylish restaurant at the newly revamped Norton Museum offers diners many reasons to stop in and linger. But if you’re looking to explore the neighborhood’s other dining options, you’ll find plenty to see and savor.

Here are six spots to try near the museum:

Grato

Chef Clay Conley’s neighborhood trattoria is a great place for pizza, pasta and shareable bites, a fine stop for dinner after a museum visit or weekend brunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) before you head to the Norton on a Saturday or Sunday. Grato, a buzzy, chef-driven restaurant, opens for dinner at 4:30 p.m. daily. Reservations are strongly suggested. (Distance: five blocks south of the Norton.)

Grato: 1901 S. Dixie Hwy, West Palm; 561-404-1334

—

Table 26

Expect a Palm Beach-y crowd and updated comfort classics at this nautically inspired restaurant. Table 26, an upscale and stylish spot, is open Monday through Saturday at 11:30 a.m. for lunch, Sunday at 10:30 a.m. for brunch. Dinner is served from 4:30 to 10 p.m. daily. Reservations are suggested. (Distance: 335 feet south of the Norton.)

Table 26: 1700 S. Dixie Hwy, West Palm; 561-855-2660

—

Joy Noodles

A neighborhood favorite, Joy Noodles offers a range of Asian noodle dishes, from Korean-style soba noodles to Japanese udon noodles to coconut-rich, Thai-inspired Chiang Mai noodles. There’s an extensive appetizer list, plus other tasty dishes as well. Joy, a casual, friendly spot, is open for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and for dinner at 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sundays. Walk-ins are welcome. (Distance: about .3 mile south of the Norton.)

Joy Noodles: 2200 S. Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach; 561-655-5212

—

Kitchen

Chef Matthew Byrne refines the classics at the cozy and popular restaurant he owns with his wife Aliza. And while the main restaurant is not open for lunch, the chef operates Prep Kitchen, a next-door space that serves salads and sandwiches on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Kitchen, an upscale restaurant, serves dinner nightly at 6 p.m. Reservations are a must. (Distance: about .7 mile south of the Norton.)

Kitchen: 319 Belvedere Rd., West Palm; 561-249-2281

—

RH Rooftop

One may not expect to find a charming restaurant on the top floor of a furniture store, but that’s exactly where one finds RH Rooftop -- on the penthouse of the spacious Restoration Hardware furniture gallery that anchors downtown West Palm’s entrance at Okeechobee Boulevard. The restaurant, which offers indoor and outdoor seating and terrific city views, is a nice place for lunch, cocktails or a leisurely coffee. The Rooftop is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but there’s often a wait. (Distance: about 1 mile northwest of the Norton.)

RH Rooftop: 560 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-804-6826

—

The Regional

Consider Chef Lindsay Autry’s Okeechobee Boulevard restaurant headquarters for Palm Beach County’s modern Southern eats.You’ll come to The Regional for the pimento cheese and fried chicken, and stay for the Yucatan-inspired yellowtail snapper grilled in banana leaves. An upscale but approachable restaurant, The Regional serves lunch Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., dinner daily at 5 p.m. and Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A midday menu is offered on weekends from 2:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations are strongly recommended. (Distance: about 1 mile northwest of the Norton.)

The Regional Kitchen: 651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-557-6460