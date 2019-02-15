Saturday, Feb. 16

FAMILY FLICKS & FUN: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 16, Wabash Community Center, 1230 Southern Ave., Lakeland, free, 863-284-4223, parksandrec.polk-county.net. Includes games, entertainment and snacks.

Monday, Feb. 18

TECH-KNOW MONDAYS: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. first and third Mondays, Lakeland Public Library, 100 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, free, Melissa Estrada 863-834-4275, melissa.estrada@lakelandgov.net. For children ages 6-12.

SEWING BASICS: 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Simpson Park, 1725 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Lakeland, free, 863-834-2577. For children ages 10-17.

AFTER SCHOOL ART - SLICE OF LIFE (ACRYLIC): 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18, Polk Museum of Art at Florida Southern College, 800 E. Palmetto St., Lakeland, free, polkmuseumofart.org. Designed for the parent and child to learn together.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

SENSATIONAL SENSORY HOUR: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 19, Haines City Public Library, 111 N. Sixth St., Haines City, free, 863-421-3633. For children ages 5 and younger accompanied by an adult.

LEGO HOUR: 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Lake Alfred Public Library, 245 N. Seminole Ave., Lake Alfred, free, 863-291-5378.

POKEMON CARD CLUB: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 19, Lake Wales Public Library, 290 Cypress Garden Lane, Lake Wales, free, 863-678-4005.

ARTECH: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 19, Mulberry Public Library, 905 Fifth St NE, Mulberry, free, 863-425-3246. Combines art and technology, including painting, robotics, drawing, digital designing and more. For children ages 5-8.

AFTER SCHOOL PAINTING CLASS: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through May 14, Bartow Art Guild, 1240 E. Main St., Bartow, $15, Charlene Powell 863-537-6496, 786-382-3220. For children ages 6-16. All supplies and refreshments provided.

LEGO CLUB: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Winter Haven Public Library, 325 Ave. A NW, Winter Haven, 863-291-5880. For children ages 6-12.

YOUTH CHESS CLUB: 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Winter Haven Recreational and Cultural Center, 801 Ave. T NE, Winter Haven, free, 863-291-5675. For children ages 6-13.

TEEN FUN NIGHT - TWILIGHT VALENTINE PARTY: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 19, Woman's Club, 243 E. Lake Ave., Auburndale, free, 863-965-5548.

TEEN GAME NIGHT: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 19, Haines City Public Library, 111 N. Sixth St., Haines City, free, 863-421-3633.

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 19, Lakeland Public Library, Larry R. Jackson Branch, 1700 N. Florida Ave., Lakeland, Yadira Camacho 863-834-4288, yadira.camacho@lakelandgov.net. Screening of "A-X-L," rated PG.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

CURIOUS KIDS: 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 20, Lake Wales Public Library, 290 Cypress Garden Lane, Lake Wales, free, 863-678-4005. For children ages 4-8.

Wii WEDNESDAY: Ages 13-18 2 to 4 p.m.; ages 9-12 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 20, Mulberry Public Library, 905 Fifth St. NE, Mulberry, free, 863-425-3246.

Thursday, Feb. 21

LEGO BRICK'S CLUB: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Haines City Public Library, 111 N. Sixth St., Haines City, free, 863-421-3633.

TEEN ANIME CLUB: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Bartow Public Library, 2150 S. Broadway Ave., Bartow, free, 863-534-0131, www.cityofbartow.net/library. Feature is "She and Her Cat: Everything Flows."

ALL ABILITIES NIGHT: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21, 2infinity, 6220 U.S. 98 N., Lakeland, $15, includes two hours of jump time and jump socks, www.facebook.com/events/1034091386762221. For those with special needs, with dimmer lights and softer music. Each participant will need to have a signed waiver.

Friday, Feb. 22

ADVENTURER'S GUILD: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Lakeland Public Library, 100 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, 863-834-4268. A role-playing game where you can assume the role of a character in a fantasy setting. For children ages 13-17.

DANCE/STEP-ERCISE FOR KIDS: 4 to 6 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Simpson Park, 1725 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Lakeland, free, 863-834-2577.