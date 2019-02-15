Perhaps you were the recipient of a rose bouquet for Valentine’s Day and are still enjoying the beautiful arrangement. You might wonder if this is something you can grow yourself and create your own bouquets. And the answer is yes. Although they require some maintenance, roses are plants you might consider growing for cuts and to add color to your landscape.

Before making an investment in roses, do a little homework to see which ones grow well in Florida. Also, think about how much time and effort you plan to dedicate to maintaining these plants. There are two groups of roses: modern roses introduced after 1867 and old garden roses dating back before 1867. Modern roses are further classified into classes that include shrub, hybrid tea, polyantha, grandiflora and floribunda. Old garden roses, also referred to as heritage, are divided into classes such as China, tea and Bermuda mystery.

Many homeowners and rosarians have given up trying to grow hybrid teas and some of the higher maintenance roses because of disease and insect pressures here in Florida. Weekly or biweekly sprays are often required to combat things like black spot disease and chilli thrips. By far, the biggest challenge to growing roses in our area is chilli thrips. These insects are problematic on a wide host of ornamental and edible crops and left untreated, may lead to plant death. For information on managing chilli thrips, check here: https://www.lsuagcenter.com/profiles/lbenedict/articles/page1469030428468. Another thing to consider is that most roses require pruning and, the last time I checked most roses have thorns. Invest in a good pair of sturdy leather gloves (they make special gloves for pruning roses), hand bypass pruners, loppers and a small pruning saw.

Some of the newer types such as Knock Out and Drift roses are very popular and touted as easy care roses. Knock Out roses are a shrub rose, come in a variety of colors and are black spot-resistant. The Drift roses have filled an interesting niche because of their compact size. They mature at 1½ feet tall, making them perfect to use as a ground cover that provides year-round color.

To determine which roses are really low-maintenance in Florida, a study was conducted by UF/IFAS Extension testing 12 shrub rose varieties grown on their own rootstocks. Plots were set up in north (Quincy), central (Plant City) and south Florida (Ft. Pierce) trialing six modern varieties and six heritage varieties. Modern roses included Bailey Red, Belinda’s Dream, Carefree Beauty, Home Run, Knock Out and Perle d’Or. Heritage roses included Duchesse de Brabant, Louis Phillippe, Mrs. B.R. Cant, Mutabilis, Old Blush and Spice. Plant beds were amended with Black Kow and plants were fertilized with 5-9-12 Osmocote Plus in late March and late August. Drip irrigation was installed to keep water off the leaves and, once established, the roses were watered once per week. Plants were pruned in late winter and no pesticides were applied.

Of those planted, there were five varieties in north Florida that met the standards of being reliable, low-maintenance own-root roses. Knock Out (varieties Radrazz, Radtkopink, and Radtko) was the only ones selected from the modern varieties. Louis Phillipe, Mutabilis, Spice and Mrs. B.R. Cant were selected from the heritage group. Because we fall somewhere in between north and central Florida, the central Florida group findings may be more appropriate for us. Top performers from the modern varieties include Knock Out, Belinda’s Dream and Carefree Beauty while the heritage varieties include Louis Phillippe, Mrs. B.R. Cant, and Spice.

One variety not included in the UF/IFAS study that we have here in the office landscape is Cramoisi Superieur, a true China rose introduced in 1834. We have had this rose for more than eight years and it has never been sprayed for insects/diseases. It is fertilized at best twice a year and requires pruning because of its robust growth habit. It will easily reach six to seven feet in height with a matching width without pruning and is always in bloom. It has beautiful crimson flowers with an occasional white streak and has a fruity fragrance. This variety can be used as a specimen plant, hedge or border and will also work as a fragrant cut flower. I am amazed that this variety is in such limited supply and most searches on the internet show that it is out of stock.

Texas A&M has conducted extensive field trials testing roses for a special designation referred to as Earth-Kind Roses, which must demonstrate superior pest tolerance along with outstanding landscape performance. Because Texas and Florida have similar environmental conditions, these roses should work well in our area. A few familiar names include Cecile Brunner, Belinda’s Dream, Duchesse de Brabant, Mutabilis, Caldwell Pink, Knock Out, and Spice. For more information on these roses, go to https://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/earthkindroses/cultivars/.

So even though roses might be more work than some other landscape plants, they may be well worth the extra effort. Adding landscape color and having the option of creating a vase of beautiful cut roses make these plants more desirable. For more information on growing roses in Florida, check this publication: https://edis.ifas.ufl.edu/ep339.

Terry Brite DelValle is an environmental horticulture program specialist with the Duval County Extension Service and the University of Florida/IFAS.