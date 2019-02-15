Tuesday, Feb. 19

LEADERSHIP SUMMIT: Coffee and conversation 8:30, program 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 19, Heartland Church, 225 Ave. B NW, Winter Haven, $25, www.winterhavenchamber.com. Featuring Jody Carbiener Dreyer, author, adviser and former senior executive at the Walt Disney Co. Includes a box lunch and a copy of Dreyer's book "Beyond the Castle: A Guide to Discovering Your Happily Ever After."

GUIDED ALLIGATOR TRAM TOUR: 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 19, Circle B Bar Reserve, 4399 Winter Lake Road, Lakeland, free, 863-668-4673 ext. 205. Learn about the American alligator, a keystone species of Circle B Bar Reserve.

LAKELAND STAMP CLUB: 6 to 8 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Lake Mirror Complex, Peggy Brown Center, 121 S. Lake Ave., Lakeland, 863-559-3745, Stampling76@gmail.com.

HEARTLAND CHAPTER OF THE FLORIDA NATIVE PLANT SOCIETY MEETING: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 19, Circle B Bar Reserve, 4399 Winter Lake Road, Lakeland, free. Environmental scientist Julie Burford, with Chastain-Skillman Inc., will give a presentation on burrowing owls.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

INVASIVE PLANT REMOVAL: 8:15 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Circle B Bar Reserve, 4399 Winter Lake Road, Lakeland, free, 863-668-4673. Help remove the invasive species Caesar weed. Bring gloves and water, and plan to spend a couple of hours or as long as you can last.

GFWC FOUR CORNERS JUNIOR WOMAN'S CLUB MEETING: Lunch 11:30 a.m., meeting noon Feb. 20, Bahama Bay Resort, Tradewinds Restaurant, 400 Gran Bahama Blvd., Davenport, free, reservations required for lunch, gfwcfourcorners@aol.com, www.GFWCFourCorners.org. Heart Month, members are encouraged to wear red. Guest speaker will be Dr. Michelle Hall, who will discuss women's heart health.

FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through April, Lake Eva Park, 555 Ledwith Ave., Haines City, free, 863-421-3700, www.hainescity.com, parksandrec@hainescity.com.

WEDNESDAY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Fort Blount Park on West Davidson Street, Bartow, Main Street Bartow 863-519-0508.

MANDALA BASICS WITH COLLEEN: 1 p.m. Feb. 20, Florida Wildflower Studios, 12 E. Wall St., Frostproof, $5 members, $8 nonmembers, 863-206-9691, 863-855-8525, www.floridawildflowerstudios.com. Demonstration with hands-on creation.

Thursday, Feb. 21

FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Central Florida's Visitor information Center, 101 Adventure Court, Davenport, free, 863-420-2586.

ZIPPER JEWELRY ART: 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 21, Dade Battlefield Historic State Park, 7200 County Road 603, Bushnell, park entry $3 per vehicle or annual Florida park pass, $5 per person, children 12 and younger are free, 352-793-4781. Learn to make zipper jewelry from recycled metal zippers and other materials.

SOCIAL SENIORS CLUB: 1 p.m. Thursdays (business meetings first Thursdays), a local restaurant, call Bill at 863-291-0449 or Peggie at 863-324-9149 for more information. Club is for seniors to socialize, establish friendships, enjoy recreational activities and more.

SOCIETY OF THE TURTLE JOG: 5:15 to 6 p.m. Feb. 21, start at the fountain in Central Park, 377 W. Central Ave., Winter Haven, to Lake Silver and back, 863-293-5000, societyoftheturtle@gmail.com.

FLORIDA SPEAKER SERIES: 6 p.m. Feb. 21, Lake Wales Museum, 325 S. Scenic Highway, Lake Wales, free, reservations required, 863-676-1759. Includes light refreshments. Strange Fruit in Florida by Tameka Hobbs.

NAR-ANON FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at Providence Community Building, 8936 U.S. 98 N., Lakeland, and Fridays at First Presbyterian Church, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Room 204, Lakeland, free, 888-947-8885, www.naranonfl.org. A fellowship for those affected by someone else's addiction. A spiritual way of life based upon a 12-step program.

PIN TRADING CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21, Lake Wales Public Library, Schoenoff Meeting Room, 290 Cypress Garden Lane, Lake Wales, free, 863-678-4004. Pin and button enthusiasts swap pins and stories.