Hot on this itinerary: the new Norton Museum of Art, Restoration Hardware and Tapeo

West Palm Beach is getting more exciting by the minute. I could brag all day about our year-round warm weather, proximity to the ocean and world-class dining. Did I just do that again? Well my friends, here are a couple of new places that are keeping things tasty, cultured and fun around town.

This day trip is a breeze, slightly romantic, and relaxing. Of course, I’m spicing it up at the end of the day. Just open your mind to creativity and bring an appetite. Let’s do this.

Breakfast at Salento Coffee

Welcome to Salento, Colombia. Well, not quite, you’re still in downtown West Palm. This new Colombian coffee shop brings a taste their hometown along with its coffee beans, toasty arepas and tropical fruits.

I recommend trying the tinto, a social Colombian coffee sweetened with cane sugar. And the chicken avocado arepa is a must-try. Jaime Lara, the owner has an interesting story about why they decided to open the shop. You can read it here.

Salento Coffee: 120 S. Dixie Hwy, Suite 105 West Palm Beach; 561-841-6138.

The next stop is where you’ll spend most of you day. Head over to the recently renovated Norton Museum of Art.

Enjoy art and much more at the Norton Museum of Art

The Norton Museum, which was founded in 1941, went through many years of renovations costing around $100 million. The museum has an additional 12,000 square feet of gallery space, along with a new restaurant, bar, store and a sculpture garden. The renovation was designed by Lord Norman Foster. See the current exhibitions here.

Check out this sneak peek video of The Norton Museum of Art:

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

Need more excitement? There are many interactive art classes. There are also workshops, panels, courses and other activities for adults and children. See a full list here.

SEE INSIDE: Norton Museum of Art

On Fridays, experience Art After Dark, a program that brings speakers, artists and live music to the museum from 5 to 10 p.m.

For more ways to experience the new Norton, here are 19 reasons to get excited.

Norton Museum of Art: 1450 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach; 561-832-5196 x1150

Downtown views from this rooftop

For amazing views of downtown, head over to Restoration Hardware on Okeechobee Boulevard. You’ll be amazed at this beautifully decorated building and rooftop bar.

First Look: RH Rooftop Restaurant at Restoration Hardware

Atop this four-story building, you can count on a full bar, a food menu and panoramic downtown views. Note: The rooftop closes at 8 p.m., so make sure you get there early.

RH Rooftop Restaurant: 560 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-804-6826

You’re almost done with your trip. Head over to Clematis Street for some flamenco, dancing and tapas.

Dance the night away!

Tapeo is a two-story Spanish restaurant near West Palm’s waterfront. The new eatery features authentic Spanish dishes and tapas from Spaniard, executive chef Javier Gutierrez. Also there’s enough room to dance and get your flamenco on. Our food editor Liz Balmaseda gives us a sneak peek on the restaurant.

The tapas menu captures more than 30 small plates. They include classics like Camarones Al Ajilio (garlic shrimp), Chorizo Espanol, (Spanish sausage), meat and cheese tablas (boards) and Galician-style pulpo (octopus).

The restaurant hosts different parties like live flamenco shows, latin dancing, Djs and more. See the list here.

Tapeo Tapas Bar and Restaurant:118 S. Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-514-0811