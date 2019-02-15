Container gardens — thriving little gardens for any sized property — continue to top the annual gardening trend lists year after year, and for good reason too. There is hardly anything easier and more convenient — and, yes, space-saving — than a container garden.

Making room for a garden doesn’t require a lot of land or even much work to cultivate. Well, heck, it really doesn’t take any land at all if you think outside the box when it comes to growing vegetables, herbs or ornamentals. A container garden can grow in a yard, on a sunny balcony or practically anywhere else. Many gardeners are also re-purposing a variety of objects to use as containers in their gardens.

You don’t have to be an urban gardener, just someone looking to maximize your growing spaces. That can even include “looking up” and growing up with climbing varieties suitable to growing in containers. And by growing your own, you get to choose varieties that are sometimes impossible to find in stores. Plus, you know they will be fresh as they can be. So, let’s get started.

ONE: Begin with a pot

For a couple of winters now, I have grown enough cool-weather crops in a series of large (at least 3- to 5-gallon capacity) black plastic nursery pots — vegetables for cooking, fresh salad ingredients and herbs for seasoning. Any container with good drainage will do. Of course, you can use gorgeous glazed or terracotta pots, but I have found that the black pots are an important component of any cool-weather vegetable garden. They absorb heat during the daylight hours to help keep the plants‘ roots warm on chilly nights. My container garden pots were saved from plant purchases.

My little gardens sit in a sheltered corner of the yard on a mulched ornamental bed with a southern and western exposure to give them the most possible sunshine during the cooler months. Later in the year, my container garden will move to a location with morning sun exposure and afternoon shade as temperatures heat up. Putting them on a mulched area means they are not killing grass, and snuggled down into the mulch, they actually get a bit of moisture from below was well as an insulating cold protection from the mulch that surrounds the bottom portions of the pots.

TWO: Fill the pot

When container gardening, always use a commercial potting soil mix and never fill with ground soil, which often contains weed seeds as well as insects or insect eggs or nematodes. We want our little contained gardens to provide just what is needed to produce our chosen crop, not a batch of weeds. Sometimes, I fill the bottom half of the largest pots with some of my homemade compost, which also helps to hold moisture and provide an additional slow and steady supply of nutrients and microorganisms (living organisms in the soil, which can enhance the nutrient uptake by plants). A commercial container soil mix is also important to provide proper drainage, as well as a sterile environment.

As easy as container gardens are, they do require diligence when it comes to moisture in the potting soil. Allowing containers to dry out is not an option, and, likewise, keeping them soggy wet is just as disastrous to the plants they contain. A good potting mix helps in this task. Go organic if you want with enhancements of fish or kelp concentrates to mix into irrigation water.

THREE: Plant

February is a great time to to start a number of crops in containers; things such as herbs — dill, parsley, basil, marjoram — or vegetables like green beans, peas, chard, baby bok choy, cucumbers, spinach, beets, squash, kale, lettuce and mesclun. Beans require 60-degree, or higher, nights to bloom and produce. They take 50 to 60 days from when the seeds sprout to harvest. Check seed packages for helpful information on daylight sensitivity of variety, as well as how to plant seeds in terms of soil depth and spacing and harvest times to help plan your container garden.

Helpful for today’s container gardeners are the many new seeds developed for container growing. Renee’s Garden Seeds (reneesgarden.com/blogs/gardening-resources/container-varieties) offers dozens of vegetable, herb and flower seeds perfect for container growing. My cool-weather garden includes Pot of Gold and Peppermint Stick chard, Jade gem lettuce, Tuscan baby leaf kale, French Mascotte bush beans, Regiment baby leaf and Catalina baby leaf spinach, Mrs. Burn’s lemon basil, Dukat dill, two varieties of parsley — a flat leaf and curly leaf — totsoi, Cherries Jubilee and Little Firebirds nasturtiums (edible flowers, leaves and seeds when green).

One word here about kale. I know this is one leafy green that has received a lot of press. It is something I had never eaten until a couple years ago and was blown away when I first tried this mild green. It is great raw in salads, stir-fried in vegetable medleys and in frittatas. You can also top a homemade pizza with kale or add it to soups and stews. I have grown this wonderful leafy green (several different varieties) in both summer and winter and have never been disappointed with its performance. It is my go-to vegetable for quick additions to all sorts of dishes. If you grow but one thing this spring, I would suggest kale.

Come warmer weather, nothing can top Astia container zucchini, which produces early and often. Other hot weather container crops include eggplants, peppers (both hot and sweet), melons and tomatoes.

Plant seeds now or use purchased seedlings, and before long you too should be enjoying lots of fresh herbs and vegetables to add to meals, or a bounty of blooming flowers.