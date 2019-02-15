Greater St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church will host two celebrations in February — a celebration of couples and a celebration of Black History Month.

In honor of Valentine's Day, the first celebration, "Love Is" will begin at 4 p.m. Feb. 17.

Speakers for the program, which features couples, will be elders Marcus and Tiffany Miller. Participants are asked to wear red.

The second celebration, "Standing on the Shoulders of Those Who Came Before Us," will begin at 4 p.m. Feb. 24.

During the program, guests will learn about the people who built Greater St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church.

The guest speaker will be Philoron A. Wright, the son of the church's former pastor, the Rev. Thomas Wright. Wright Sr. was a North Florida civil rights pioneer.

The elder Wright's career was in education, in many capacities. His goal was to have a greater impact on families and children. His objective was to assist and develop great teachers. He retired after 43 years of service.

The congregation is asked to wear African attire for the celebration.

For information, call Sonee Carswell at 466-5180.