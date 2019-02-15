‘Reckless’ runs through March 10 in the Cook Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts

It has only been about six years since Brendan Ragan graduated from the FSU/Asolo Conservatory and launched his acting career. He is now enjoying a bit of a homecoming as he returns to direct the second-year students in Craig Lucas’ “Reckless.”

Ragan co-founded Sarasota’s Urbanite Theatre with another conservatory graduate, Summer Dawn Wallace, and developer Harry Lipstein in 2014. The theater, which presents contemporary work not done elsewhere in town, has given him a chance to work with other alumni and faculty members.

He said his experiences with Urbanite, combined with his understanding of what the graduate acting students are going through, allows him to bring a unique perspective to the rehearsal room.

“I think it’s appropriate for me to direct here because I can relate to the student experience very deeply, but I also can relate to what it’s like to be a producer and manage expectations on both sides,” he said. “I’m excited to be part of these students’ learning process here, and it’s great to be working with an array of different experience levels.”

He describes “Reckless” as a “dark, surreal comedy with some absurdity in how things evolve. There are emotional discoveries, but there’s a wackiness to the people and the wackiness is people putting on identities.”

Characters take on new identities in a story that begins with a young wife named Rachel being told by her husband on Christmas Eve that he has taken a contract out on her life and she doesn’t have much time to waste if she wants to survive.

Rachel then begins an unusual journey involving new identities, a variety of psychiatrists, a physical therapist, embezzlement, murder and a television talk show.

“These are characters who make bad decisions. They are reckless with themselves and yet at the same time, all the problems they’re running away from, should land on us (the audience) with some weight and heart, and there are consequences,” Ragan said.

Brian Ritchie, who plays a physical therapist named Lloyd, said his character is an archetype for the effects of running from your problems. “Lloyd has left his problems, cut his losses and changed his name. That was all a choice. And these things come back to haunt him throughout his life. He’s reminded of his past every day and thinks about how that juxtaposes with Rachel, who has these things forced upon her. She doesn’t have the choice.”

The play had its premiere in 1983 and Lucas has sent the conservatory some updates to the script, Ragan said.

“Some playwrights don’t want to touch a play after they wrote it a year or two ago, but for him to be really thoughtful about it and curious is just a really cool thing,” he said. “If you’ve seen the play before you probably won’t even notice. It’s mostly a few language choices, but it says a lot about him as a playwright that he’s still thinking about this work this many years after he wrote it.”

Lucas, who was the first recipient of the Greenfield Prize administered by the Hermitage Artist Retreat in Sarasota County, is the author of “Prelude to a Kiss,” the screenplay to “Longtime Companion” and the book for the musical “The Light in the Piazza.”

The rehearsal process for “Reckless” has been a little more chaotic than expected because leading lady Amber McNew became ill. Ragan didn’t know for sure until two weeks ago if she would be able to perform. (She will.) Jillian Cicalese, who plays multiple roles in the show, filled in during rehearsals and in a promotional photo shoot.

McNew and Ritchie are the only actors in the seven-member cast who play just one character. All the others take on multiple roles. Michael Judah, for example, plays a variety of doctors, while Carla Corvo serves as both a talk show host and a receptionist. Creg Sclavi’s roles include a man in a ski mask and a derelict. Cicalese plays five different people and Jonathan Grunert has two roles.

Ritchie said that even though he plays just one character, Lloyd is actually several different people because of his changing identities.

“Over the course of the play, I almost have to play three different people,” he said. “Lloyd left his previous family because of his alcoholism and so he goes from someone that’s heavily steeped into that into someone who doesn’t drink at all. A majority of our work last week in rehearsal was really fleshing out all that information that led up to the moments that we’re showing.”

Ragan said he’s enjoying the extra rehearsal time the conservatory schedule allows compared to other professional theaters because of how many responsibilities the students have.

“The second year is a tough year,” he said. “It’s the toughest part of the conservatory experience because you’re still training, taking classes and workshops and a lot of challenging, rewarding assignments. But you also have these real professional plays to put on and you’re juggling those for an entire year. I think it’s good for them to have someone who has been through that, and knows what they’re dealing with.”